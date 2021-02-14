Short Interest in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Drops By 33.8%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the January 14th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Belden by 24.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Belden by 13.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. Belden has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

