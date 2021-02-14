Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Rises By 216.2%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 216.2% from the January 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CCD opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

