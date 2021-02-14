Short Interest in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Declines By 46.7%

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 14th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CPHC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 million, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Canterbury Park has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

