Short Interest in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Drops By 48.1%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the January 14th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 199,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32.

