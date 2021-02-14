Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Decreases By 38.6%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the January 14th total of 6,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of DADA stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 427,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion and a PE ratio of -11.60.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 760.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,120 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,058,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

DADA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.