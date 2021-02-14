Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Decreases By 43.2%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the January 14th total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 865.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNACF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DeNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of DNACF stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 1,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249. DeNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.61.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

