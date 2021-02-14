Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Rises By 200.0%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERL opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Fearless Films has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Get Fearless Films alerts:

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc engages in the video and film production and distribution business. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, sound tracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors and writers, as well for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fearless Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fearless Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.