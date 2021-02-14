Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Rises By 186.1%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 186.1% from the January 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRRPF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC started coverage on Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

FRRPF stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

