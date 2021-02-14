Short Interest in Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Drops By 45.1%

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the January 14th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,444,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GAHC stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,380,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,463,461. Global Arena has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Global Arena Company Profile

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform.

