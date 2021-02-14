Short Interest in Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Grows By 86.2%

Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the January 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

QYLG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588. Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.