Short Interest in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Grows By 70.1%

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the January 14th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 92.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 333,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period.

Shares of BFIT opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $27.16.

