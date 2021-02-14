Short Interest in Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Decreases By 35.3%

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the January 14th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYHDF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 209,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,619. Hydro66 has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20.

About Hydro66

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. operates as a data center company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and rest of Europe. It provides colocation and digital currency transaction verification services to system integrators, enterprise business, and cloud hosting and high-performance computing block chain companies.

