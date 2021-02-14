Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Increases By 142.5%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a growth of 142.5% from the January 14th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of IFGL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,578. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000.

