Short Interest in iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Drops By 50.0%

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ AMCA opened at $33.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

