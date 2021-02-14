Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Drops By 61.7%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the January 14th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBGUF remained flat at $$53.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

L E LundbergfÃ¶retagen AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printing paper, paperboard, and sawn timber products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Equity Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen.

