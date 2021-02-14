Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Decreases By 63.4%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the January 14th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LTGHY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.13. 21,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. Life Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

