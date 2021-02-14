Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Drops By 43.0%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 14th total of 194,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ LIZI traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,563,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,966. The company has a market cap of $723.50 million and a PE ratio of -15.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Lizhi has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

