Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Decreases By 65.7%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the January 14th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MTTWF opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. Metro has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

