Short Interest in Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Drops By 37.6%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the January 14th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Neo Performance Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.