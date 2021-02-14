Short Interest in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Increases By 57.5%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the January 14th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSANY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NSANY stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.10. 129,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,951. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.30. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $18.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

