Short Interest in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Expands By 91.2%

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the January 14th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 6,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $224,898.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $65,900.00. Insiders sold 47,360 shares of company stock worth $1,793,421 in the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 148.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDEX stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 37,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,554. The company has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.06. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 33.84%.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

