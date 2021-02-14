Short Interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Decreases By 40.5%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 696,100 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the January 14th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

RWLK traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 8,658,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,056. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.63. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 307,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

