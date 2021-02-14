Short Interest in S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Decreases By 51.7%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the January 14th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SCPPF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 455,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,462. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

