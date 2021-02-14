Short Interest in Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Rises By 133.3%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Scott’s Liquid Gold stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc and its subsidiaries develop, market, and sell household and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Household Products and Personal Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; and stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet name.

