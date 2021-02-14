Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Increases By 95.0%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the January 14th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas stock remained flat at $$1.38 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 229,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

