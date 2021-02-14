Short Interest in Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Grows By 100.0%

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TRUX stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. Truxton has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

