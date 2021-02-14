Short Interest in United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Declines By 63.7%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the January 14th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMLGF opened at $3.06 on Friday. United Malt Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11.

UMLGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised United Malt Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Malt Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

