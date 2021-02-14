Short Interest in Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Declines By 63.9%

Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the January 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.18. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

