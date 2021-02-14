Short Interest in Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Drops By 33.3%

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYEY opened at $0.19 on Friday. Victory Oilfield Tech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield technology products company in the United States. It offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed for oil and gas well drilling outcomes. The company also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars.

