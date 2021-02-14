Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Increases By 65.9%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the January 14th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

