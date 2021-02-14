ShowHand (HAND) Trading 39.8% Higher Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $56,677.03 and approximately $865.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00069011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.13 or 0.00991922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053213 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.29 or 0.05354696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025090 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars.

