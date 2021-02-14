Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Up 199.1% in January

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 199.1% from the January 14th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SIEGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

