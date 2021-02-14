SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the January 14th total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SilverSun Technologies worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SSNT traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 69,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,833. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

