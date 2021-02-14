SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Financial Contrast

SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get SITO Mobile alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SITO Mobile and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SITO Mobile and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile $39.75 million 0.10 -$17.07 million N/A N/A Ideanomics $44.57 million 24.77 -$97.68 million N/A N/A

SITO Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideanomics.

Profitability

This table compares SITO Mobile and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics -998.07% -212.69% -116.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumers and presents information and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. On October 8, 2020, SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. It is in joint administration with SITO Mobile Solutions, Inc.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides financial services solutions. This division is involved in the areas of capital markets, such as financial products advisory and creation, with specific focus on the application of blockchain and artificial intelligence in financial technology. This division also operates EKAR, an exchange traded fund that tracks the Innovation Labs Next Generation Vehicles Index, which comprises of global stocks that have exposure to the theme of electric and self driving/autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York with office in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SITO Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITO Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.