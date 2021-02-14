Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) & Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Head to Head Analysis

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 7 7 0 2.50 Rush Street Interactive 0 1 3 0 2.75

Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $26.69, suggesting a potential downside of 32.98%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.30%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $1.49 billion 2.28 $179.07 million $2.24 17.78 Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -68.52% N/A -11.82% Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

About Rush Street Interactive

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

