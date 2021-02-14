Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Up 145.0% in January

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the January 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 463.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $51.54. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

