SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNCAF opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.