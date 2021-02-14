Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.13.

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $299.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.02. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.