Softrock Minerals Ltd. (SFT.V) (CVE:SFT) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Softrock Minerals Ltd. (SFT.V) (CVE:SFT)’s share price was down 15.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 953,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 439,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About Softrock Minerals Ltd. (SFT.V) (CVE:SFT)

Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil, gas, and minerals in Canada. The company explores for lithium, potash, diamonds, and cobalt. It holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest on three wells located in the Grand Forks area of Alberta; and 2.5% GORR on two wells in Spirit River area of Northern Alberta.

