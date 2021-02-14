Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS STWRY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

