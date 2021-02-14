SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEDG opened at $330.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.64 and its 200 day moving average is $260.19.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.84.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

