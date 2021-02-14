Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) & Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Head to Head Analysis

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ames National and Solera National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National $64.81 million 3.17 $17.19 million N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp $11.49 million 4.30 $3.56 million N/A N/A

Ames National has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ames National and Solera National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ames National has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ames National and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National 24.59% 9.17% 0.98% Solera National Bancorp 33.37% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ames National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ames National beats Solera National Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, and home improvement loans, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as trust services comprising wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online management, mobile banking, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

