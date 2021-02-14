Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the January 14th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SONM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONM opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.72.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

