South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

SJI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of SJI opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 57,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

