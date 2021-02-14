Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Up 94.2% in January

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the January 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

