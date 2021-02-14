SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000.

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $50.49.

