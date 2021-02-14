SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

SPTS stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

