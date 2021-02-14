Spectrum (SPT) Achieves Market Cap of $20,637.54

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded up 44% against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $20,637.54 and approximately $2,692.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.17 or 0.00421213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.