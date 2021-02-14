Speedus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPDE) Short Interest Update

Speedus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPDE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SPDE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 11,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,143. Speedus has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.

Speedus Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development of diagnostic decision support products and services for primary care physicians, pediatricians, cardiologists, and other healthcare professionals in the United States. The company offers computer-aided medical devices and telemedicine based delivery systems, including Zargis Cardioscan device, a non-invasive diagnostic support solution that automatically analyzes acoustical data from a patient to determine whether or not the patient possesses a suspected diastolic or systolic murmur; ZargisTelemed portal; and Signal X6 device, which records heart and lung sounds from six adhesive acoustic sensors.

