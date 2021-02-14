Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Cut to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.